21-year-old man charged in road rage incident that left a motorist wounded, police say

A man faces an attempted murder charge after Pembroke Pines police say he opened fire in a road rage incident.
A man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after Pembroke Pines police say he opened fire on another motorist in what is believed to be a road rage incident.

Anthony Jean, a 21-year-old from Pembroke Pines, was being held Monday night in Broward’s Main Jail with no bond.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. April 1 near a Citibank, in the 8400 block of west Pines Boulevard, and sent one man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

At the time, police said the man’s injuries were not considered life-threatening. His current condition was not known Monday.

Although police did not say exactly what preceded the shooting, authorities pointed to road rage hours after the shooting. Detectives said they were looking for a man in a dark gray SUV — possibly a Lexus.

Police did not say Monday what led them to Jean.

