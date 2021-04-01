Shooter still on the loose after injuring man in Pembroke Pines, police say

Pembroke Pines police are looking for a man they say was involved in a shooting that injured a man. Officers say the shooting may have been caused by road rage. Getty Images/Stockphoto

Road rage may have lead to a shooting Thursday afternoon that sent a man to the hospital in Pembroke Pines.

Around 2:30 p.m., Pembroke Pines police received reports of a shooting near a Citibank, in the 8400 block of west Pines Boulevard, police said.

Officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived to the scene. A bystander and police started giving the man first aid before he was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed the shooting may have been related to road rage, according to police.

The possible shooter was described as a man driving a dark gray SUV — possibly a Lexus. He was last seen speeding westbound on Pines Boulevard. Police believe the front right fender of his car is lighter in shade than the rest of the SUV.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the incident is asked to call Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200.