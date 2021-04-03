Young adult goes missing from Bayside Marketplace. Police need help finding her

Miami police are asking for help in finding Angela Morrisey, 23, who went missing from Bayside Market Place. Miami Police Department

Have you seen Angela Morrisey? Miami police are looking for her after she went missing from Biscayne Boulevard.

Morrisey, 23, was last seen on Sunday at Bayside Marketplace, 401 Biscayne Blvd., police say. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with a white design on the front, black shorts and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

