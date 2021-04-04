Broward County
Sunday morning on a Broward beach: a sea mine, the U.S. Air Force and a bomb squad
Part of the beach in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea was closed most of Sunday morning after a sea mine washed ashore.
Broward Sheriff’s Office said a deputy spotted the mine — which had “inert” written on it — around 2:30 a.m. After BSO determined it was a “possible military explosive device,” the bomb squad was called along with the U.S. Air Force.
They subsequently figured out the mine was safe and moved it. The area of the beach where it was found remained shut down until about 10:15 a.m.
Comments