Crash and fuel spill shuts down Interstate 95 in Broward during rush hour

The overturned tanker truck that shut down Interstate 95 in Broward County Tuesday morning
Interstate 95 drivers around Fort Lauderdale need to find another route Tuesday morning after a tanker truck crashed onto its side, spilling fuel across the highway lanes.

All I-95 north lanes are closed at Cypress Creek Road by the 7:50 a.m. crash and southbound lanes were closed at Atlantic Boulevard.

Drivers can use U.S. 441/State Road 7, Powerline Road or the Florida Turnpike. Or, if you’re starting from east of I-95, bunny hop up or down U.S. 1/Federal Highway.

An empty stretch of Interstate 95 during Tuesday morning rush hour after both directions were shut down by the tanker truck crash and fuel spill Florida Dept. of Transportation

