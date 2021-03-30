Broward County
Crash and fuel spill shuts down Interstate 95 in Broward during rush hour
Interstate 95 drivers around Fort Lauderdale need to find another route Tuesday morning after a tanker truck crashed onto its side, spilling fuel across the highway lanes.
All I-95 north lanes are closed at Cypress Creek Road by the 7:50 a.m. crash and southbound lanes were closed at Atlantic Boulevard.
Drivers can use U.S. 441/State Road 7, Powerline Road or the Florida Turnpike. Or, if you’re starting from east of I-95, bunny hop up or down U.S. 1/Federal Highway.
