‘If BSO had a Hall of Fame he’d be in it’. Another deputy dies from COVID-19, agency says 

Broward Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Shane Owens has died of COVID-19, authorities said. He was 48 and worked in the Department of Detention. Broward County Sheriff's Office

Sgt. Shane Owens spent nearly 30 years serving the people of Broward County, and on Saturday deputies say he died from the novel coronavirus.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office tweeted the somber announcement of Owens’ death. He had been battling COVID-19. Owens, 48, served in BSO’s Department of Detention.

“He was an asset to the organization who always put forth the extra effort,” the sheriff’s office said on Twitter. “His experience, knowledge and problem-solving abilities were vital in helping his colleagues adjust to the uncertainties that arose due to the pandemic. Thank you for your service and sacrifice, Sgt. Owens.”

Born in New Albany, Indiana in 1972, Owens decided to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy. Two years after graduating from Hollywood Hills High School, Owens joined the force.

His father, Sgt. David Owens, had served for 34 years in the Department of Detention and retired in 2014.

Shane Owens started out as a detention cadet, made deputy in about a year and nearly eight years later was promoted to sergeant. The agency says Owens was a highly respected and made a name for himself.

“Sgt. Owens certainly left his mark in Central Intake, “said Col. Josefa Benjamin, executive director overseeing BSO’s Department of Detention and Community Programs. “He was one of those dedicated employees who helped colleagues and supervisors do their jobs better. I remember years ago arriving in Central Intake and Sgt. Owens was instrumental in helping me become acclimated with the Central Intake operations.”

Lt. Col. Tim Langelier, the director of the Department of Detention’s Operations and Administration said, “Shane was a no nonsense, tell-it-like-it-is supervisor who held people accountable. But more importantly, he taught them how to be the best they could be. If BSO had a Hall of Fame, Sgt. Shane Owens would be in it.”

In addition to his father, Owens is survived by family and friends. Arrangements for a private ceremony are pending.

“He will be deeply missed, and his dedication and service to BSO will never be forgotten,” the agency said.

In mid-February, BSO announced the death of Stephan Fredrick Adams, 43, a property specialist who also worked in the Department of Detention.

At the time, the sheriff’s office said there had been 1,004 BSO employees who had the virus, out of 5,688 employed by the agency. Of those who were confirmed positive, 947 have since received a negative test result. Seven BSO employees have died from the virus.