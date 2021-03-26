As another pandemic Passover approaches, groups deliver holiday meals to the vulnerable

Holocaust survivor Saul Dreier, 95, right, receives a basket of food from Rami Spiegel, assistant director of the Holocaust Survivor Assistance Program, outside his home in Coconut Creek on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Dreier, a founding member of the Holocaust Survivor Klezmer Band, received a basket with a kosher Seder meal from the Goodman Jewish Family Services of Broward County in preparation for the upcoming Passover holiday. mocner@miamiherald.com

Saul Dreier skillfully played the drums, while his body bounced to the beat. A smile took over his face.

The 95-year-old Holocaust survivor, who in 2014 started the Holocaust Survivor Band, says music is a gift.

So what better way to thank volunteers from the Goodman Jewish Family Services of Broward County for bringing him a Passover holiday meal than to play them a song?

“I got a lot of friends here with me today,” he said to the group. “I love you all, and believe me, you make my day.”

Holocaust survivor Saul Dreier, 95, plays the drums inside his home in Coconut Creek, Florida, on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Dreier, a founding member of the Holocaust Survivor Klezmer Band, received a basket with a kosher Seder meal from the Goodman Jewish Family Services of Broward County in preparation for the upcoming Passover holiday. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

The delivery was part of Goodman Jewish Family Services’ effort to provide 700 Holocaust survivors and 130 families in Broward County with a Passover Seder meal. The springtime holiday commemorating the Jews’ exodus from Egypt begins Saturday night and spans eight days.

Seder, which translates to order, is traditionally held on the first two nights and involves retelling the story of freedom.

“It’s such a great feeling to see our survivors again, to be able to get out and see them smile,” said Patti Sinkoe, supervising care manager for the Holocaust Assistance Program.

While it’s customary for families to gather to celebrate, this is the second year that families are finding creative ways to commemorate the holiday because of the pandemic. Organizations in both Miami-Dade and Broward are making sure that those who are most vulnerable know they are not forgotten.

“With the fact that many families are not able to safely gather around their Passover tables as they normally would, we are also looking out for all those who are in need of food — Jews and non-Jews alike, and doing the mitzvah of feeding the hungry during this festive and holy time for our Jewish community,” said Rabbi Judith Siegal of Temple Judea in Coral Gables. The synagogue partnered with Jewish Community Services on a program called Seder in a Box and collected food donations, which were distributed to low-income households and Holocaust survivors in Miami-Dade.

Lori Tabatchnikoff, the director of the Greater Miami Jewish Federation Jewish Volunteer Center, said more than 300 volunteers will be bringing prepared meals to about 600 doors on Friday. The meals will include soup, half a chicken, potato kugel and a Passover-friendly dessert.

The 2021 JCS Matzah Mitzvah food delivery was held March 21, 2021. Jewish Community Services of South Florida

“Many of our seniors have been isolated for over a year,” Tabatchnikoff said. “We want to make sure they know there are resources available.”

Dreier, who was born in Poland and survived the Holocaust as a teenager, said music helped him survive the various concentration camps he endured. He used spoons as his drums.

At a displaced person camp, after he was liberated in 1945, Dreier had the chance to play a real set of drums.

Then life happened and he stopped playing.

In 2014, he got the idea of playing it again. He teamed up with another Holocaust survivor Reuwen “Ruby” Sosnowicz and they have been traveling since. Last year, a film titled “Saul & Ruby, To Life!” about the band opened at the Miami Jewish Film Festival.

Dreir, who is full of energy, said he was happy to have the company and the meal.

As the father of four children, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, Passover is usually a big affair. This year he said he will only see a son and a daughter. But he will have a delicious meal.

Holocaust survivor Saul Dreier, 95, right, gives Rami Spiegel, assistant director of the Holocaust Survivor Assistance Program, a kiss on the cheek after receiving a basket of food outside his home in Coconut Creek, Florida, on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

“They brought me a beautiful package for Passover,” he said, thanking the Jewish Community Services. “They are very good to me.”

Other Passover offerings

▪ Temple Judea in Coral Gables will hold a Virtual Congregational Seder at 6 p.m. Sunday. It is open to the public, but pre-registration is required. To register, visit www.judeagables.org.

▪ Congregation Dor Chadash in Kendall will hold a second night virtual Seder at 7 p.m. Sunday. To register, email roxana@dorchadashmiami.org.

▪ Beth Torah Benny Rok Campus will hold a Virtual Special Mitzvah Seder for adults with disabilities at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 31. To participate, email Linda Finkin, event chair at specialmitzvahseder@btbrc.org.

▪ Chabad of Kendall and Pinecrest is offering tips for Passover 2021, Celebrating Alone Together. The guide answers questions, provides a printable prayer book and gives tips for holiday shopping.

▪ Temple Beth Emet in Cooper City will hold a virtual Seder at 6 p.m. Saturday. Participants should have a Seder plate, wine and other symbols to follow along. There is a suggested donation of $18. To RSVP, call 954-680-1882 or email laura@templebethemet.org.

CDC Guidelines

▪ Those who are fully vaccinated can celebrate indoors with other fully vaccinated people or unvaccinated people from a single household without wearing masks or physical distancing.

▪ People should continue to wear masks when celebrating with people who are not vaccinated.

▪ Masks and other preventive measures are required when celebrating with unvaccinated people from multiple households.

▪ People should avoid medium and large-sized Seders.

▪ Unvaccinated individuals from different households should not celebrate in person.