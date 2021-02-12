Someone shot at two separate silver Toyota Camrys on I-95 in Broward, FHP says

The Florida Highway Patrol says someone opened fire on two Toyota Camrys Jan. 27, 2021. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Drivers called for help after they saw a crash between two vehicles in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 just south of I-595 in Broward County.

But this wasn’t an ordinary crash.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, one of the drivers had been shot at before colliding with another vehicle.

The incident happened between 8:45 and 8:55 p.m. Jan. 27.

When troopers arrived they found multiple gunshots in a silver Toyota Camry. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash. His condition was not known Friday.

FHP said Friday it was looking for the driver of a dark blue Mazda or Infinity with dark-tinted windows and LED headlights.

After shooting at the car, the driver headed north on I-95 south of Broward Boulevard.

That’s when the person opened fire again on a second silver Toyota Camry, FHP said. The driver of the second vehicle was not injured.

There have been several shootings on South Florida Highways in recent months. In January, a man driving on I-95 just west of Miami Shores was shot several times. The man, who was driving his mother to work, drove himself to a nearby hospital.

Days earlier, someone opened fire on a Chrysler convertible on I-95 in Broward after a fight between two drivers.

Anyone with information on the Jan. 27th shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS) or FHP at *347.