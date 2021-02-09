A child is in critical condition after a double shooting, Fort Lauderdale police say

A Tuesday morning double shooting put a child in critical condition and sent a senior citizen to the hospital, Fort Lauderdale police say.

Police detained a woman they say they found standing in the front yard of a home with a gun.

No names nor the age of the minor have been released yet.

Fort Lauderdale police spokesmen say officers were checking out a call of shots fired in the 2900 block of Southwest 13th court around 8:25 a.m. when they heard more shots nearby. Following that sound brought them to the woman in the front yard of a home. She had a gun, which she dropped upon request, police say.

Meanwhile, the minor and an adult described as “an elderly man” came up to officers with gunshot wounds. The man was taken to Broward Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The minor is in critical condition.

“This appears to be domestic-related at this time, however, it’s early in the investigation,” Fort Lauderdale police Assistant Chief Frank Sousa said.

#FLPD #ActiveScene Due to heavy police activity, please avoid the area of Southwest 29th Avenue and Southwest 13th Court just south of Davie Boulevard. pic.twitter.com/3LqCqWKywx — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) February 9, 2021