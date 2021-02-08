Broward restaurateur served Chicago hot dogs and pizza. What about cocaine, weed and X?

Some of the drugs Broward Sheriff’s Office says they found in Louis Younglove’s possession. Broward Sheriff's Office

The menu at Louis Younglove’s Chi-Town Italian Beef & Hot Dogs in Pompano Beach says he can cook up pulled pork sandwiches, pull Chicago-style pizza out of an oven and even serve up some cold salad.

The arrest report from Broward Sheriff’s Office says Younglove also could help you get coked up, baked without an oven but with marijuana and served up opioids that have left bodies across South Florida.

Younglove, 57, was arrested Thursday. He’s still in Broward Main Jail on charges of trafficking in cocaine; trafficking in fentanyl; trafficking in ecstasy; trafficking in oxycodone; trafficking in hydrocodone; trafficking in amphetamines; trafficking in heroin; marijuana possession with intent to sell; Xanax possession with intent to sell; THC possession with intent to sell; possession of buprenorphine and failure to use care (he allegedly crashed into an unmarked BSO car while trying to avoid a traffic stop).

His bond is $1,351,500, but there’s also a hold from the U.S. Marshals office on possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Arrested at the restaurant

BSO said Younglove’s arrest climaxed an investigation that had lasted months.

Thursday, BSO personnel had a search warrant for Younglove’s restaurant, 334 E. McNab Road, and said they followed him from his Fort Lauderdale home to the restaurant. The arrest report says he drove his Toyota Tundra to the restaurant, but didn’t stop at his usual spot. Instead, he swung back toward Southeast 15th Street, police say.

When one unmarked BSO car tried to make a traffic stop, the report says, Younglove darted right onto Southeast 15th Street in his Toyota — and right into another unmarked BSO car.

In a gray duffel bag, BSO said it found 109 bags of cocaine weighing 162 grams (at pandemic prices of $40 per gram, that’s about $6,532 of cocaine); 102 grams of marijuana; 219 grams of edible THC; 37 bags of fentanyl; 44 grams of ecstasy; 451 alprazolam (Xanax) tablets; 36 oxycodone tablets; 28 hydrocodone tablets; 57 Adderall tablets; 23 8 mg packages of burprenorphine; and $18,474 cash.

At Younglove’s home, BSO said it found $500,000 cash and more drugs.

Younglove is familiar with the Broward County part of the criminal justice system. He got probation in 1995 on charges of grand theft and dealing in stolen property and probation in 1997 for possession with intent to sell marijuana.