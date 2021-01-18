Homicide detectives investigating after baby found dead in Pompano Beach home, BSO says

Broward County sheriff’s detectives are investigating the death of an infant in Pompano Beach Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.

Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating the death of an infant found unresponsive Monday morning inside a Pompano Beach home.

Sheriff deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue medics arrived at the house in the 500 block of Northwest 34th Street shortly after 9 a.m., according to a BSO press release.

The baby wasn’t moving, so medics took the child to a local hospital, which the press release did not name.

At the hospital, doctors pronounced the baby dead, the press release states.

The cause of death remains under investigation.