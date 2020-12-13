Miami Herald Logo
Father kills wife, mother-in-law and himself while three children are inside home, BSO says

Three children survived a Saturday morning tragedy, Broward Sheriff’s Office said, by climbing out a bedroom window to physical safety with the help of BSO deputies.

But they’ll live forever with the horror that BSO said remained behind in their Tamarac home: the bodies of their mother, Benouchka Sylverne and their father, Cody Sylverne. BSO said Cody shot Benouchka, Benouchka’s mother, then himself.

Benouchka’s mother was flown to Broward Health North, where she later died.

A 7:14 a.m. 911 call of shots fired brought BSO to the house in the 9700 block of Northwest 83rd block, a home the Sylvernes bought in 2015.

Broward online court records show no arrests of either parent or restraining orders filed between them.

Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
