Father kills wife, mother-in-law and himself while three children are inside home, BSO says

Three children survived a Saturday morning tragedy, Broward Sheriff’s Office said, by climbing out a bedroom window to physical safety with the help of BSO deputies.

But they’ll live forever with the horror that BSO said remained behind in their Tamarac home: the bodies of their mother, Benouchka Sylverne and their father, Cody Sylverne. BSO said Cody shot Benouchka, Benouchka’s mother, then himself.

Benouchka’s mother was flown to Broward Health North, where she later died.

A 7:14 a.m. 911 call of shots fired brought BSO to the house in the 9700 block of Northwest 83rd block, a home the Sylvernes bought in 2015.

Broward online court records show no arrests of either parent or restraining orders filed between them.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER