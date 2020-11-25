Broward County

A man has been missing for two days. Police want the public’s help finding him

Alex Ivery of Plantation
Alex Ivery of Plantation Plantation Police Department

Alex Ivery had red sandals, a white T-shirt, blue jeans and, Plantation police say, possibly “an altered mental status” when he was last seen Monday morning.

That’s why police are asking for the public’s help finding Ivery.

The six-foot-one, 140-pound 23-year-old was near West Broward Boulevard and Pine Island Road around 6 a.m. Monday. He has a short Afro.

Anyone seeing Ivery or knowing anything about his whereabouts should contact local law enforcement.

Read Next

Read Next

Read Next
Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service