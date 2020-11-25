A man has been missing for two days. Police want the public’s help finding him

Alex Ivery of Plantation Plantation Police Department

Alex Ivery had red sandals, a white T-shirt, blue jeans and, Plantation police say, possibly “an altered mental status” when he was last seen Monday morning.

That’s why police are asking for the public’s help finding Ivery.

The six-foot-one, 140-pound 23-year-old was near West Broward Boulevard and Pine Island Road around 6 a.m. Monday. He has a short Afro.

Anyone seeing Ivery or knowing anything about his whereabouts should contact local law enforcement.