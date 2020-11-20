Second Broward inmate dies after testing positive for novel coronavirus, officials say

Another Broward County inmate has died from the novel coronavirus, deputies said.

Earlier this week, an elderly inmate who died in September was confirmed to have passed after contracting COVID-19, according to Medical Examiner’s Office results received by the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The inmate, who was not identified by the sheriff’s office, died the morning of Sept. 20 after being hospitalized. Deputies say he showed no signs of COVID-19 until his unit was quarantined in late August.

Once he tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 7, he was taken to Broward Health North where he was treated and evaluated for 12 days. On Sept. 19, the hospital took him back to the North Broward Bureau where he was placed in the infirmary.

He died several hours later, the sheriff’s office said.

The Medical Examiner’s Office said he suffered from a pre-existing medical condition, but details on the condition was not released.

The inmate was arrested in 2018, but the sheriff’s office said, “the inmate’s identity and arrest details are being withheld in order to protect his medical privacy.”

Another Broward inmate had died on April 7 after being hospitalized and treated for COVID-19. Detectives said the inmate suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

BSO says there are currently no inmates who have COVID-19.