Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

Second Broward inmate dies after testing positive for novel coronavirus, officials say

Another Broward County inmate has died from the novel coronavirus, deputies said.

Earlier this week, an elderly inmate who died in September was confirmed to have passed after contracting COVID-19, according to Medical Examiner’s Office results received by the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The inmate, who was not identified by the sheriff’s office, died the morning of Sept. 20 after being hospitalized. Deputies say he showed no signs of COVID-19 until his unit was quarantined in late August.

Once he tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 7, he was taken to Broward Health North where he was treated and evaluated for 12 days. On Sept. 19, the hospital took him back to the North Broward Bureau where he was placed in the infirmary.

He died several hours later, the sheriff’s office said.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Medical Examiner’s Office said he suffered from a pre-existing medical condition, but details on the condition was not released.

The inmate was arrested in 2018, but the sheriff’s office said, “the inmate’s identity and arrest details are being withheld in order to protect his medical privacy.”

Another Broward inmate had died on April 7 after being hospitalized and treated for COVID-19. Detectives said the inmate suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

BSO says there are currently no inmates who have COVID-19.

Profile Image of Devoun Cetoute
Devoun Cetoute
Miami Herald Real Time Reporter Devoun Cetoute covers breaking news, Florida theme parks and general assignment. He attends the University of Florida and grew up in Miami. Theme parks are on his mind in and out of the office.
  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service