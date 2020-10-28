Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Broward County

Woman arrested in connection to Hollywood homicide. Police say she acted alone.

Hollywood police have arrested a woman they believe is connected to a homicide that occurred last week.

Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, deputies from the U.S. Marshals Service and Hollywood police arrested 30-year-old Nikita Darisier in Oakland Park, police said.

“At this time, Ms.Darisier appears to have acted alone and be the sole individual responsible for the homicide,” police said in a release.

Darisier is a suspect in the Oct. 20 morning shooting that left a man dead in the 6700 block of Johnson Street. Police responded to a call of a shooting and found the man. He died from his injuries after being taken to Memorial Regional Hospital.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Profile Image of Devoun Cetoute
Devoun Cetoute
Miami Herald Real Time Reporter Devoun Cetoute covers breaking news, Florida theme parks and general assignment. He attends the University of Florida and grew up in Miami. Theme parks are on his mind in and out of the office.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service