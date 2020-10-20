Hollywood shooting leaves one man dead. Police looking for woman seen leaving the area.

Hollywood police are asking for help finding a woman they believe is connected to a Saturday morning shooting that left one person dead.

At 8:02 a.m., Hollywood officers responded to a 911 call about a possible shooting in the 6700 block of Johnson Street, police said. Police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, but later died from his injuries, police said.

A woman wearing a multicolored shirt was last seen in the area of the shooting, and detectives have said they want to speak with her about the shooting.

Anyone with information on the woman or the shooting is asked to call Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357 or 954-967-4567. Tipsters can also email or text to hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl.org. Information can also be given to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477(TIPS) or www.browardcrimestoppers.org.

