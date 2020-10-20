Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Broward County

Hollywood shooting leaves one man dead. Police looking for woman seen leaving the area.

Hollywood police are asking for help finding a woman they believe is connected to a Saturday morning shooting that left one person dead.

At 8:02 a.m., Hollywood officers responded to a 911 call about a possible shooting in the 6700 block of Johnson Street, police said. Police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, but later died from his injuries, police said.

A woman wearing a multicolored shirt was last seen in the area of the shooting, and detectives have said they want to speak with her about the shooting.

Anyone with information on the woman or the shooting is asked to call Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357 or 954-967-4567. Tipsters can also email or text to hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl.org. Information can also be given to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477(TIPS) or www.browardcrimestoppers.org.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Profile Image of Devoun Cetoute
Devoun Cetoute
Miami Herald Real Time Reporter Devoun Cetoute covers breaking news, Florida theme parks and general assignment. He attends the University of Florida and grew up in Miami. Theme parks are on his mind in and out of the office.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service