Ex-husband dead after standoff with police in Broward condominium community, cops say

A man who police say talked about taking his own life to his ex-wife was shot and killed in Sunday’s first hour, Sunrise police say.

Police didn’t release the man’s name. The investigation will be handled by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, standard with police shootings.

Police say the man’s former wife called after a Saturday night phone call during which he threatened to kill himself and hurt others.

After police arrived at the Sunrise Lakes condominium in the 2700 block of Northwest 104th Avenue around 12:44 a.m. Sunday, they started talking with the man through an open window. Sunrise police say he told officers he was “heavily armed” and “there will be hell to pay.”

Police say the man pointed “a long rifle” at officers in a stairwell about 15 feet from him and an officer fired three shots at the man, killing him.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.