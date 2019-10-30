Have you ever seen a dancing priest? There’s one in South Florida with mad skills

Have you ever seen a priest dance?

One South Florida priest is turning heads with his groovy rhythm — and it was all caught on camera.

Father Ricardo Rivera, a senior theology teacher and recently ordained priest, stole the show Friday during a homecoming pep rally at Cardinal Gibbons Catholic High School, 2900 NE 47th St. in Fort Lauderdale.

The video, which has more than 17,000 views on Twitter, shows the school’s cheerleaders and dance team joining forces for a special performance at the rally. It isn’t long before Rivera joins in, completely in sync with the girls and the beat.

Rivera’s dance number was a surprise to everyone but the dance coach, said a school spokesman.

Rivera — who is not doing interviews — practiced the initial steps to the dance last Tuesday, the spokesman said. But the dancers and cheerleaders didn’t know he had learned the entire routine.

The crowd went wild — and so did the Internet.

“Now this is what I’d like to refer to as dancing for Jesus!” one Twitter user wrote. “Love it!”

“Let that Holy Spirit move you Padre,” another user tweeted.

The Puerto Rico native has even been anointed with a new nickname.

Just call him #DancingPriest.