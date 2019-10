A man found dead in a Lauderdale-By-The-Sea home during a Saturday morning medical call has been identified by the Broward Sheriff’s Office as a Coral Springs fire-rescue worker.

Pompano Beach resident Christopher Randazzo, a 39-year-old licensed emergency medical technician and paramedic, was found dead at one of the residences at 4520 El Mar Dr.

The investigation into Randazzo’s death is ongoing.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW