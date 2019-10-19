Suspect arrested two months after two Broward residents were shot to death

Juan Ayala Soto, 21, was arrested at his home and charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the fatal shootings of Jessica Aponte, 41, and Luis Alberto Lopez Sanchez, 24, last month. Broward County Sheriff's Office

A Pompano Beach man is behind bars Wednesday, as Broward deputies say he killed two people last month in Deerfield Beach.

Juan Ayala Soto, 21, was arrested at his home shortly before 11 p.m., the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the fatal shootings of Jessica Aponte, 41, and Luis Alberto Lopez Sanchez, 24.

The shooting happened on Sept. 25. and investigators believe it involved an ongoing argument between Soto and Sanchez.

At about 9:40 a.m., co-worker’s of Aponte, who worked at a doctor’s office, went to her home to check on her because she didn’t show up for work that day, deputies said.

When they looked inside the home through an open door, they saw Lopez Sanchez’s body. They quickly called 911, deputies said.

When deputies and fire rescue arrived they found Aponte and Sanchez dead.

Detectives said Aponte lived at the home alone.

Soto is being held at the Broward Sheriff’s Main Jail without bond.

As deputies continue to investigate the case, the sheriff’s office asks anyone with information call BSO Homicide Det. John Curcio at (954) 321-4212 or call Broward Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (954) 493-8477 or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.