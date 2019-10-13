One man dead after predawn fatal crash on Interstate 95

A two-car crash early Sunday morning on Interstate 95 ended the life of a 42-year-old Pompano Beach man, Florida Highway Patrol said.

FHP says Ariond Noezile was heading north on I-95 just south of Atlantic Boulevard in his Isuzu Rodeo around 6:04 a.m. when he got into a collision with 20-year-old Armide Armand in her Saturn Vue. Both cars wound up in the grass to the right of the highway.

Noezile was pronounced dead on the scene. Armand had no injuries.

What caused the crash, who was at fault or whether either or both drivers were under the influence of any substances remains under investigation.

#BREAKING: One driver is dead after a two car wreck on I-95 Northbound, just south of Atlantic Boulevard. Both vehicles are in the grassy shoulder, one appears to have overturned. Male driver pronounced dead. LIVE updates on @WPLGLocal10... pic.twitter.com/RLYf96MfXZ — Trent Kelly (@TrentKellyWPLG) October 13, 2019