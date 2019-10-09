Broward County
Second pedestrian dies on Broward’s State Road 7 in the first week of October
Another pedestrian was hit and killed on Broward County’s State Road 7 earlier this week.
Early morning Monday, a Fort Lauderdale woman was struck by a car.
At 5:42 a.m., at the intersection of State Road 7 and Riverland Road Maria Emilse Garcia was crossing near the designated crosswalk, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said.
When she stepped into the road she was struck by a driver. Deputies have not released the driver’s name.
Garcia was crossing against the traffic signal when she was hit, deputies said.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
While the driver did remained on scene and cooperate with detectives, the investigation continues.
Earlier this month, Alain Gonzalez was driving an auto carrier on State Road 7 and while making a right turn, unknowingly ran over and dragged Paul Herta, who was crossing the street. Herta died at the scene.
