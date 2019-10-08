Broward County
Truck driver unknowingly hits, drags and kills pedestrian, deputies say
An unknowing truck driver ran over and dragged a man while he was crossing the street in Tamarac, deputies say. The pedestrian was killed.
At 7:15 p.m. Oct. 1, Alain Gonzalez was driving an auto carrier south on State Road 7 approaching Commercial Boulevard when he came to the intersection and stopped at a red light, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said.
While Gonzalez was waiting for traffic to clear before making a right turn, Paul Herta was on the sidewalk and began to cross in front of the auto carrier, deputies said.
As Gonzalez began to make the right turn, the front bumper of the carrier pushed Herta onto the ground and lodged him underneath the undercarriage.
Unaware that he’d hit Herta, Gonzalez made the turn and continued driving until a witness stopped him, deputies said.
Gonzalez remained on the scene and cooperated with BSO detectives. The traffic homicide investigation is ongoing.
