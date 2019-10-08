Broward County

Middle school student detained after classmate reports he had a gun on the bus

A Lauderdale Lakes Middle School student has been detained after an investigation concerning a gun on a school bus.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said a student reported another student on his school bus had a gun Tuesday morning. BSO deputies found a BB gun.

“It does not appear that it was used in a threatening manner,” BSO spokesperson Miranda Grossman said. “The student was detained and is being questioned.”

Read Next

Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  