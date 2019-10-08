Broward County
Middle school student detained after classmate reports he had a gun on the bus
A Lauderdale Lakes Middle School student has been detained after an investigation concerning a gun on a school bus.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office said a student reported another student on his school bus had a gun Tuesday morning. BSO deputies found a BB gun.
“It does not appear that it was used in a threatening manner,” BSO spokesperson Miranda Grossman said. “The student was detained and is being questioned.”
