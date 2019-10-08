One confirmed case of mumps at this Broward middle school, school district says

A nurse draws a dose of mumps-measles-rubella, or MMR, vaccine. The United States has seen 1,123 confirmed cases of measles as of July 11, the most number of cases since 1992, the CDC reports. AP

A case of the mumps has been confirmed at Pioneer Middle School in Broward County.

The Cooper City school’s principal sent a letter out to parents on Friday informing them of the case and telling them to look out for signs and symptoms.

Any students presenting signs of the acute viral disease, including fever, swelling and tenderness or pain in the area of neck among other symptoms, will be excluded from school, according to the letter sent by Michael Consaul.

Though the school district keeps track of students’ vaccination records, a Broward County Public Schools spokeswoman did not say if the student was vaccinated and instead directed questions to the health department. The health department did not respond to a call.

The schools spokeswoman also did not say what the attendance was at Pioneer Middle on Monday.