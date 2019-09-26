Broward County
A 72-year-old woman has been missing since Wednesday. Police want the public’s help
Jertha Saint Leger was in the 10700 block of Northwest Fifth Street in Plantation around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. She was wearing a beige scarf, green sweater, green-blue dress and black shoes.
That was the last time Saint Leger, 72, was seen by those who know her.
Plantation police want the public’s help in finding her. She’s five-foot-two, 110 pounds with brown eyes and short gray hair.
If you see Saint Leger or know anything about her whereabouts, call your local law enforcement agency.
