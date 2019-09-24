High-school aged young woman has been missing for two weeks. Cops are asking for help

Arleny Herrera Miami-Dade Police Department

Arleny Herrera, who turned 18 in February, has been missing since Sept. 9.

Miami-Dade police are appealing to the public for help.

Herrera is 4-foot-7, 135 pounds and was last seen int he 14700 block of Northwest 10th Avenue. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who might have information on her whereabouts can call Miami-Dade police’s special victims bureau/missing persons squad, at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

