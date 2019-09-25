Broward County

2 people found dead at Deerfield Beach home, deputies say

A homicide investigation is underway after two people were found dead at a home in Deerfield Beach on Wednesday.

The bodies were found at 411 NE 39th St. around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to Veda Coleman-Wright, spokeswoman for the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. Both victims are adults, she said.

Homicide and crime scene detectives are investigating.

The victims’ identities had not been released as of Wednesday afternoon.

This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.

