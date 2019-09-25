2 people found dead at Deerfield Beach home, deputies say

MIAMI HERALD DEVELOPING STORY We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more.

A homicide investigation is underway after two people were found dead at a home in Deerfield Beach on Wednesday.

The bodies were found at 411 NE 39th St. around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to Veda Coleman-Wright, spokeswoman for the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. Both victims are adults, she said.

Homicide and crime scene detectives are investigating.

The victims’ identities had not been released as of Wednesday afternoon.

This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.