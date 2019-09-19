Trapped driver rescued from wrecked school bus following Miami crash

What to know about school buses and traffic With the first day of school in Broward and Miami-Dade counties fast approaching, Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is reminding drivers the rules of the road when encountering a school bus Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With the first day of school in Broward and Miami-Dade counties fast approaching, Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is reminding drivers the rules of the road when encountering a school bus

A school bus and a truck collided early Thursday morning in Miami, trapping at least one person on board and setting off a major rescue attempt.

The crash happened in Liberty City along Northwest 12th Avenue and 71st Street, a few blocks from Miami Northwestern Senior High School.

No kids appeared to be on the bus at the time of the crash.

Video from the crash scene shows the front of the school bus severely damaged.

Fire-rescue crews cut through the bus and removed the trapped school bus driver, WSVN reported.

The bus crashed with a dump truck, according to Total Traffic Miami.

Miami police have shut down Northwest 12th Avenue from 62nd Street to 71st streets, and officials are asking drivers to avoid the area.

