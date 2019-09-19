Edison - Liberty City
Trapped driver rescued from wrecked school bus following Miami crash
A school bus and a truck collided early Thursday morning in Miami, trapping at least one person on board and setting off a major rescue attempt.
The crash happened in Liberty City along Northwest 12th Avenue and 71st Street, a few blocks from Miami Northwestern Senior High School.
No kids appeared to be on the bus at the time of the crash.
Video from the crash scene shows the front of the school bus severely damaged.
Fire-rescue crews cut through the bus and removed the trapped school bus driver, WSVN reported.
The bus crashed with a dump truck, according to Total Traffic Miami.
Miami police have shut down Northwest 12th Avenue from 62nd Street to 71st streets, and officials are asking drivers to avoid the area.
This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.
