Do you recognize this ‘crawling robber’? Deputies need help finding him

Newly released surveillance video shows the “crawling robber” deputies say targeted a pawn shop — and took his sweet time doing it.

Now, deputies need your help in finding him.

Cameras recorded the man — gun drawn — ordering two employees into the back room of Pawn Max, 2868 N. State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes. He tied them up and then ordered them to lie on the ground, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

But, the man didn’t seem to be in a hurry.

Deputies say he spent nearly 15 minutes emptying out two safes before crawling to the register. Once he had the cash, he crawled to the back room and escaped through a back door.

Anyone who has information on this Aug. 11 robbery is asked to contact BSO Robbery Detective Steven Hoover at 954-321-4270. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. You may be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.