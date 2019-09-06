Broward County
Do you recognize this ‘crawling robber’? Deputies need help finding him
Crawling Robber empties pawn shop coffers
Newly released surveillance video shows the “crawling robber” deputies say targeted a pawn shop — and took his sweet time doing it.
Now, deputies need your help in finding him.
Cameras recorded the man — gun drawn — ordering two employees into the back room of Pawn Max, 2868 N. State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes. He tied them up and then ordered them to lie on the ground, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.
But, the man didn’t seem to be in a hurry.
Deputies say he spent nearly 15 minutes emptying out two safes before crawling to the register. Once he had the cash, he crawled to the back room and escaped through a back door.
Anyone who has information on this Aug. 11 robbery is asked to contact BSO Robbery Detective Steven Hoover at 954-321-4270. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. You may be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.
Comments