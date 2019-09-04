Broward County
Three killed when out-of-control car plunges into highway pond
Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue pulls 3 from car in pond
Two adults and a teen were killed when a car lost control on the Sawgrass Expressway in Broward.
At about 6:25 p.m. Tuesday, the car was traveling north on the Sawgrass Expressway entrance ramp to Florida’s Turnpike when the driver may have lost control, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.
The car went onto the unpaved inside shoulder and then continued into a large retention pond, where all three occupants — 47-year-old Boby Matthew, 41-year-old Dolly Matthew, and 16-year-old Steve Manoj — became trapped inside, the report said.
Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue got a 911 call reporting a “vehicle submerged” at about 6:30 p.m. When paramedics arrived, they found the car about 20 yards from the road.
Divers from Coral Springs-Parkland and Margate-Coconut Creek fire departments helped BSO in rescue efforts.
The three were taken to Broward Health North, where two were declared dead. The third person died later, the report said.
