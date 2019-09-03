1 killed, two critically injured when a car goes into a Broward pond

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue pulls 3 from car in pond Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue pulled three people from a vehicle in a water retention pond next to the Sawgrass Expressway and Florida's Turnpike on Tuesday. All three are in critical condition. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue pulled three people from a vehicle in a water retention pond next to the Sawgrass Expressway and Florida's Turnpike on Tuesday. All three are in critical condition.

One person was killed and two were critically injured Tuesday night when a car ended up submerged in a retention pond along the Sawgrass Expressway and the northbound Florida’s Turnpike ramp in Deerfield Beach, according to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue.

The department said a 911 call came in reporting a “vehicle submerged” at about 6:30 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found a car about 20 yards from the roadway.

Divers from Coral Springs-Parkland and Margate-Coconut Creek fire departments helped BSO in rescue efforts, BSO said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Rescuers found two adults and possibly a teenager inside the car.

One of the adults was declared dead at the scene, and the two other victims were taken to Broward Health North in very critical condition, BSO said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.