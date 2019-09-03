Broward County
The car fell from the overpass. Two fathers of young children were inside
Two 23-year-old men were killed in on Monday night when their car crashed off an exit ramp connecting Interstate 95 to Interstate 595, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Jacob Horst of Plantation and Joey Orologio of Fort Lauderdale were declared dead at the crash. Horst became a father in January. Orologio’s child will turn 3 this month.
Both were wearing seat belts. The crash is under investigation.
Horst was driving the 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser with Orologio in the passenger seat around 8:25 p.m. Monday. Horst had the SUV in the outside lane of the sweeping right curve exit from I-95 south to I-595 west.
The car veered left, hit one wall with its rear driver’s side, began to spin and, eventually, went over the wall.
The Toyota, the report said, “overturned as it fell down from the overpass and struck a chain link fence.” The SUV “came to a rest on its roof, in the grassy area below, facing north.”
