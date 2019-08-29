Driver of pickup truck slams into car, kills two people and then runs away, cops say.

The driver of a silver truck ran a stop sign, slammed into another car and killed two people and then took off running, Miami Gardens police said.

Now detectives are asking for the community’s help in finding the driver.

The fatal hit-and-run crash happened just after 11 a.m. Thursday in the 19500 Block of Northwest First Place.

Police say the silver pickup truck was heading southbound on Northwest First Place when it ran the

stop sign at the intersection and “T-boned another vehicle” that was heading west on Northwest 195th Street.

Two people in that vehicle died at the scene. The man in the truck ran off before officers arrived, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Gardens Police Traffic Homicide Investigator H. Diaz at 305-474-1602 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).