Suspect accused of double murder in Coconut Creek shootings has a domestic violence past

Police hold press conference after two people were shot dead in Coconut Creek Coconut Creek Police Chief Albert Arenal talks to the media about a shooting that took place near the 4200 block of Northwest 57th Drive in Coconut Creek on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Coconut Creek Police Chief Albert Arenal talks to the media about a shooting that took place near the 4200 block of Northwest 57th Drive in Coconut Creek on Saturday, August 24, 2019.

The Coconut Creek man charged with two counts of premeditated murder after Saturday morning’s shootings that killed two women and injured two men was on probation for an incident when he strangled and punched his then-wife exactly two years earlier.

Jason Roseman’s probation for domestic violence-strangulation and simple battery on Aug. 24, 2017 was to run until May 21, 2020, according to Florida Department of Corrections online records. Instead, Roseman, 44, sits in Broward County Jail on the new murder charges, two counts of criminal solicitation to conspire to commit a capital felony and probation violation.

Jason Roseman Broward Sheriff's Office

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Saturday morning just after 7 a.m., a woman called police about a domestic disturbance after a woman knocked on her door for help. Officer Andrew Renna, 30, was first on the scene and was shot while still in his car. He managed to get to fellow officers. Other officers, Creek police said, surrounded Roseman. Once surrounded, he put down his gun and surrendered. He had killed two women and critically shot another man, police said.

Roseman’s victim in 2017 was his then-wife. She told police after drinking much of the night, he left the apartment when they argued. He came home at 5 a.m., she said, jumped on top of her and, the arrest report said, “wrapped his hands around her throat and strangled her to the point she was gasping for air. Jason screamed at her that she was going to die. He then punched her multiple times in the head and face, causing visible bruising and bleeding from her lip.”

He pleaded no contest to the domestic violence and battery charges and got two years probation that began in May 2018. His wife filed for divorce in December 2017.

Another woman got a temporary retraining order-domestic violence against Roseman in April 2008.

Jason Roseman’s 2018 mugshot from the start of his probation for domestic violence strangulation and simple battery against his then-wife. Florida Dept. of Corrections

Neither woman was among Saturday’s victims.

While Coconut Creek police didn’t identify the civilian victims, Amber Diaz of Herald News partner CBS4 identified them as Jan Kirkland, 47, and Kirkland’s daughter, Hannah Bonta, 20, a 2017 graduate of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Bonta’s live-in boyfriend, Craig Newman, was critically injured.

Kirkland has been a licensed registered nurse since 2003.

Bonta played varsity softball at Douglas well enough to sign a letter of intent to play college softball at LaGrange College in Georgia.

Coconut Creek police said Officer Andrew Renna, 30, was shot in a lung, but didn’t require surgery.

There’s not an obvious connection between Kirkland and Roseman, although one of Kirkland’s listed addresses in one database is in the Coconut Palm Club Apartments where Roseman lived with his then-wife.

Roseman also pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct in 2008 and resisting arrest without violence and disorderly intoxication in 2012.