FPL work breaks another pipe, and there’s another boil-water order in Broward

Fort Lauderdale has a dry day as water pipeline breaks The city of Fort Lauderdale was left without water for hours on July 18, 2019 as a main water pipeline broke forcing stores to close and residents to line up for water. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The city of Fort Lauderdale was left without water for hours on July 18, 2019 as a main water pipeline broke forcing stores to close and residents to line up for water.

A water break has parts of Lauderhill under a boil advisory in Broward’s County’s latest water woes.

The notice, which tells residents to boil water for one minute before drinking, washing dishes or brushing teeth, was issued Sunday evening after a Florida Power & Light contractor caused the break at State Road 7/U.S. 441 and Northwest 26th Street.

The areas affected include 2351 and 2551 NW 41st Ave., on State Road 7-NW 42nd Avenue along 26th Street.

FPL could not be immediately reached for comment.

The boil-water notice will remain in effect until repairs are completed and bacteriological tests deem the water safe for two days. The soonest the notice can be lifted is Wednesday, a Lauderhill spokeswoman said.

FPL is being sued for its role in a massive water break that left the entire city of Fort Lauderdale without water for much of a day on July 18, and under a boil-water notice for days after. The plaintiffs in the class action suit are demanding damages for lost revenue as the water shortage forced businesses to close their doors.

More recently in Broward, a Hollywood neighborhood was placed under boil-water notice on Aug. 6 after a water valve broke on Hollywood Beach. The notice was lifted on Aug. 15, the city tweeted.