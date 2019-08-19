It was a fight over trash. Then one man started swinging a sword

Florida man swings sword after bulk trash dispute Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who engaged in a fight with a jogger using a sword. The terrifying attack over a trash cart was captured on surveillance video July 15. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who engaged in a fight with a jogger using a sword. The terrifying attack over a trash cart was captured on surveillance video July 15.

A clash over a bulk trash cart in South Florida quickly escalated into violence.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who attacked a jogger with a sword. The two were fighting over possession of a plastic dump cart that had been discarded in the trash.

The terrifying attack in Oakland Park was captured on surveillance video July 15, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators say that during an evening run, a jogger came up on a cart found in a bulk trash pile in front of a vacant home.

The jogger told authorities that another man was also perusing through the items in the trash.

After the jogger “decided to stake claim” to the black heavy-duty dump cart, the other man became upset — he also wanted it, according to the report.

The two “exchanged words,” but the jogger took the cart anyway, and ran behind it as he pushed it home.

Once the runner arrived at his house, he realized the other man had been following him.

The video shows the Florida man approach the victim, removing a long sword from a red sheath and begin swinging it as he tries to wrestle the cart away.

The jogger manages to dodge the sword’s blows. After pointing to his surveillance camera, the sword-swwinger retreats.

Seconds later, a woman appears, grabs the cart and walks calmly away.

Cops think she and the sword guy know each other.

If you recognize the suspect or the woman seen dragging away the cart in the video, contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit Detective Tiberio Barbosa at 954-321-4278. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.