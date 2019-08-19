Classes are canceled at this South Florida school. A car plowed into the building

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

Students attending a West Palm Beach technical college can jump right back into bed. All of Monday’s classes are canceled following a freak accident.

A car plowed through a a Health Care Institute building, 1764 N. Congress Ave., according to CBS 12. Pictures show a destroyed car being towed away, the building extensively damaged.

“There has been an accident on campus that has forced us to close the building until further inspections,” HCI College wrote on Facebook.

The technical school says no one was injured and it expects classes to resume Tuesday.

“We will work with each student to ensure this time is made up before the upcoming semester,” the post reads.

It’s still unclear what caused the crash.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and HCI College did not immediately respond for comment.

Students with questions can contact their instructor or call the school at 561-586-0121.