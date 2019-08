Michael Babbit Fort Lauderdale Police Department

Michael Babbit is 40 years old, 6-foot-1, about 168 pounds and hasn’t been seen since July 7.

Monday, Fort Lauderdale asked for the public’s help finding him.

Babit was last seen around 2300 South Cypress Bend Dr. in Pompano Beach. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact De. Jennifer Saint-Jean at 954-828-5570.

