North Miami - NMB
Woman suffers from an ‘intellectual disorder,’ cops say. And she’s now missing
A 51-year-old North Miami Beach woman has been missing since Sunday and, Monday morning, police asked for the public’s help in the search.
Marritte Duroscar, who Miami-Dade police say “suffers from an intellectual disorder,” was last seen getting on a bus heading for Broward County. She’s from the 1400 block of Northeast 163rd Street; 5-foot-7, 130 pounds; and was wearing a black and white flower skirt and black tank top when last seen.
Anyone with information on Duroscar’s whereabouts since Sunday can call Miami-Dade police’s special victims bureau/missing persons squad at 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers, 305-471-TIPS (8477).
Comments