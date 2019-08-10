Broward County
Officer on motorcycle injured in Pembroke Pines crash
A Pembroke Pines police officer on a motorcycle was injured in a crash with another vehicle Saturday morning, according to the Pembroke Pines Police Department.
The male officer was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, police said. A public information officer for Pembroke Police declined to release the officer’s name or details on his injuries.
The officer was on his way to work, but a Pembroke Pines police spokeswoman said she did not have information on whether he was in uniform or riding a police motorcycle.
The driver of the other vehicle involved in the collision was not hurt. It is unclear who is at fault in the crash.
The crash happened at 7:05 a.m. around the 14800 block of Sheridan Street.
Eastbound Sheridan Street at Volunteer Road, westbound Sheridan Street at 136th Avenue, and both northbound and southbound I-75 ramps to enter Sheridan Street were closed while the crash was investigated. All the streets opened just before 2 p.m.
Comments