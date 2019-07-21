At least one dead in overnight crash involving a Broward Sheriff’s Office cruiser

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

At least one person is dead after a 3 a.m. Sunday crash involving a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy in a cruiser, BSO said.

BSO’s 6:20 a.m. notification said only that the crash was a fatal one, not whether it was the deputy or the driver of the other vehicle who died. Photos from the scene show the deputy’s cruiser suffered far greater damage than the pickup truck. Pictures from the crash show a crumpled cruiser and a pickup truck at Southwest 10th Street and Military Trail in Deerfield Beach.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more is learned.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW