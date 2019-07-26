Miami Beach

Two Miami Beach banks on the same street targeted by robbers

Robbers targeted two Miami Beach banks on Friday, and the FBI and the city police are investigating.

First, police said there was an attempted robbery at the Regions Bank, 780 W 41st St., at 9 a.m.

Police said there were no injuries and the robber took off.

About an hour later, police said they were responding to a bank robbery at Ocean Bank, 501 W 41st St.

In that case, police say the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money. FBI’s South Florida Violent Crimes Task Force responded, police said.

