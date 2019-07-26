Two Miami Beach banks on the same street targeted by robbers

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Robbers targeted two Miami Beach banks on Friday, and the FBI and the city police are investigating.

UPDATE: MBPD now on scene of a separate bank robbery at 501 W 41 Street (Ocean Bank). https://t.co/5h9hvUnKnn — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) July 26, 2019

First, police said there was an attempted robbery at the Regions Bank, 780 W 41st St., at 9 a.m.

Police said there were no injuries and the robber took off.

About an hour later, police said they were responding to a bank robbery at Ocean Bank, 501 W 41st St.

In that case, police say the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money. FBI’s South Florida Violent Crimes Task Force responded, police said.

UPDATE: The subject was able to leave the scene of the second robbery with money. The FBI’s South Florida Violent Crimes Task Force is on scene. MBPD has a detective detached to the task force and is also on scene. — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) July 26, 2019