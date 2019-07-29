Unlicensed contractor arrested in Keys airport fraud

An unlicensed contractor from the Florida Keys was jailed Monday after county officials said he received about $16,000 in payments for work done at Key West International Airport.

The person who gave him the work was his girlfriend, a former county employee who signed off on the payments and also shares a home address and bank account with the contractor, according to an arrest warrant.

Carlos Montero Delgado, 47, of Stock Island, who is listed as a carpenter in jail records, was arrested on a felony charge of falsely claiming to be a licensed contractor.

His bond was set at $25,000 and he remained at the Stock Island Detention Center on Monday afternoon.

Montero is listed as the owner of CYM Builders, a company created March 13, according to state records.

He is also a convicted felon on probation for unrelated offenses and does not have a Florida contractor’s license.

Carlos Montero Delgado

Yanisleidis Rodriguez, 36, who county officials say was his partner in the fraud case, was jailed Friday and released after posting a $35,000 bond.

“She was the one who put him in the system,” said County Administrator Roman Gastesi.

The company’s address is the same Stock Island address listed for Rodriguez and Montero in state records.

She is listed as the vice president of CYM Builders and Montero is listed as the president.

Rodriguez was fired from her job as the airport finance analyst after a July 24 disciplinary hearing. She had held the job since September 2015.