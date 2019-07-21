Boil water notice lifted for most affected by the Fort Lauderdale water main break

Fort Lauderdale has a dry day as water pipeline breaks The city of Fort Lauderdale was left without water for hours on July 18, 2019 as a main water pipeline broke forcing stores to close and residents to line up for water. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The city of Fort Lauderdale was left without water for hours on July 18, 2019 as a main water pipeline broke forcing stores to close and residents to line up for water.

The boil water notice that’s been in effect for Fort Lauderdale and several surrounding areas since Thursday has been lifted — for most of the areas covered.

The completion of a temporary repair on the 42-inch water main and bacteria tests mean most of Fort Lauderdale is back to where it was before an FPL subcontractor broke the water main Wednesday afternoon. Wilton Manors, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea and Tamarac have declared they can return to normal water use.

But Oakland Park is still advising residents to boil water. Sea Ranch Lakes, Port Everglades and part of Davie haven’t said they’re clear, either.

The Fort Lauderdale areas still under the boil-water order, the city says, are in the Harbor Beach, Harbour Inlet, Harbour Isles and Breakwater Surf Homes neighborhoods.

It covers all of South Ocean Drive from Southeast 20th Street north to the cul-de-sac; Southeast Seabeeze Blvd from 1235 to the Mercedes River Bridge; Mayan Drive; Grace Drive; Marion Drive; Barbara Drive from Southeast 25th Avenue to South Ocean Drive; Anchor Drive west of South Ocean Drive; Southeast 26th Avenue from Anchor Drive to Inlet Drive; Southeast 26th Terrace south of Anchor Drive; and 2717 Harbor Beach Pkwy.

Water distribution from the city of Fort Lauderdale will continue Monday at the Beach Community Center from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Those with questions can call the City of Fort Lauderdale at 954-828-8000.