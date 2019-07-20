Driver was drunk and speeding when crash killed teen and grandmother, cops say. She’s in jail

Andrea Schneider Broward County Sheriff's Office

It’s been three months since a driver with a tainted driving record started a four-car crash that killed a high school senior and her grandmother.

On Thursday, the Broward Sheriff’s Office has arrested that driver, 21-year-old Andrea Schneider, and said what caused the tragic crash.

At about 6:20 p.m. on March 30, Schneider was driving a Dodge Avenger east on Hillsboro Boulevard. She lost control of the car and veered left over a center median and drove head-on into traffic, deputies said.

Schneider collided with three cars: a Nissan Altima, Chrysler 200 and Hyundai Sonata.

Driving the Altima was Coral Glades High School senior Breanha Free-Baker, 17, Breanha’s 40-year-old mother, Michele Free-Baker and Breanha’s 61-year-old grandmother, Robyn Underwood of Plantation.

Breanha and Underwood died immediately. Schneider, Michele Free-Baker and another driver, Coconut Creek resident Melanie Perozin were taken to Broward Health North with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

Janis Farese, the third driver, had minor injuries and declined being taken to the hospital.

Based on evidence, deputies say that Schneider was speeding and was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Schneider faces two counts of DUI manslaughter, six counts of DUI with damage to person or property, possession of Alprazolam (Xanax) and violation of probation, deputies said. She is still in county jail.

Before the accident, Schneider’s driving record shows a pattern of disregarding driving rules.

She once was ticketed on consecutive days for driving on a suspended license. She was ticketed for it again in October. She’s paid $1,196.05 in traffic fines over the last three years.