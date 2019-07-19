Man who fatally shot a woman and left her body on a Broward road arrested, cops say

Romeo Smith Broward Sheriff's Office

The Broward Sheriff’s Office on Friday announced the arrest of a man who detectives say shot a 30-year-old woman to death and then left her body on the side of a road in Pompano Beach.

Romeo Smith, who served just over three years in jail for an armed carjacking in 2007, was charged with first-degree murder Thursday. He was being held in broward’s Main Jail with no bond.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Cassandra Fair was found just before 7:30 p.m. July 12 at 1411 NW 18th Dr. in Pompano Beach.

A few days after the murder, the department reached out for the community’s help in finding her killer. At the time, police said Fair was “repeatedly shot” as she sat in the front passenger seat of a Cadillac Escalade that was heading north on Northwest 18th Drive.

It was not clear if she was pushed or jumped from the moving vehicle to get away.

Smith’s arrest warrant, released Friday, was heavily redacted and did not specify how Smith knew Fair or what led to her killing.