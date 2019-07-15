She was shot as she sat in a car, cops say. Her body was found on the side of a road

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 30-year-old woman was left dead on the side of a Broward road last week with several gunshot wounds.

Now the Broward Sheriff’s Office is reaching out for the community’s help in finding out how and why she got there.

BSO said Monday that Cassandra Fair was found just before 7:30 p.m. July 12 at 1411 NW 18th Dr. in Pompano Beach.

According to BSO, detectives determined that Fair was “repeatedly shot” as she sat in the front passenger seat of a Cadillac Escalade that was heading north on Northwest 18th Drive.

“Detectives said Fair either jumped from or was pushed out of the vehicle in the 1400 block of Northwest 18th Drive,” BSO said in a news release. “Witnesses saw a Cadillac Escalade leaving the area and found the victim lying on the side of the road.”

Fair was taken to Broward Health North, where she died from her injuries.

BSO said the department has since recovered a beige 2004 Cadillac Escalade that is believed to be involved.

No other information was available Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call BSO Homicide Detective Zachary Scott at 954-321-4162 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).