Man seen in video attacking senior citizen over parking issue arrested, cops say

A man seen on video viciously attacking a 69-year-old man outside a Hollywood apartment building over a parking issue has been arrested, police said Tuesday.

Deandre Hampton, 21, turned himself in to police on Tuesday. He is facing a felony charge of battery on an elderly person.

Last week, police released video of the May 25 incident in the 1700 block of South Surf Road.

Police said a 69-year-old man told Hampton not to park in a reserved spot. Instead of moving his car, Hampton repeatedly hit the older man, they said.

The surveillance video showed a slender man with dreadlocks walking up to the older man and throwing a punch at his face before unleashing a volley of punches.

On Tuesday, police said Hampton tuned himself in “due to the overwhelming amount of help from local law enforcement, media and vigilant community members.”