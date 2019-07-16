Broward County
Man seen in video attacking senior citizen over parking issue arrested, cops say
Elderly man beaten in Hollywood over parking issue
A man seen on video viciously attacking a 69-year-old man outside a Hollywood apartment building over a parking issue has been arrested, police said Tuesday.
Deandre Hampton, 21, turned himself in to police on Tuesday. He is facing a felony charge of battery on an elderly person.
Last week, police released video of the May 25 incident in the 1700 block of South Surf Road.
Police said a 69-year-old man told Hampton not to park in a reserved spot. Instead of moving his car, Hampton repeatedly hit the older man, they said.
The surveillance video showed a slender man with dreadlocks walking up to the older man and throwing a punch at his face before unleashing a volley of punches.
On Tuesday, police said Hampton tuned himself in “due to the overwhelming amount of help from local law enforcement, media and vigilant community members.”
