Man seen in video attacking senior citizen over parking issue arrested, cops say

Elderly man beaten in Hollywood over parking issue

In a video released by police in Hollywood, Florida, a man is seen throwing a barrage of punches at an elderly man after he was told not to park in a reserved spot. Police say the man is in his 30s and drove a Ford Mustang. By
A man seen on video viciously attacking a 69-year-old man outside a Hollywood apartment building over a parking issue has been arrested, police said Tuesday.

Deandre Hampton, 21, turned himself in to police on Tuesday. He is facing a felony charge of battery on an elderly person.

Last week, police released video of the May 25 incident in the 1700 block of South Surf Road.

Police said a 69-year-old man told Hampton not to park in a reserved spot. Instead of moving his car, Hampton repeatedly hit the older man, they said.

The surveillance video showed a slender man with dreadlocks walking up to the older man and throwing a punch at his face before unleashing a volley of punches.

On Tuesday, police said Hampton tuned himself in “due to the overwhelming amount of help from local law enforcement, media and vigilant community members.”

Profile Image of Carli Teproff
Carli Teproff

Carli Teproff grew up in Northeast Miami-Dade and graduated from Florida International University in 2003. She became a full-time reporter for the Miami Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news.

