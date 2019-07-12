He was asked not to park there, cops say. Then he beat the elderly man, video shows

Elderly man beaten in Hollywood over parking issue In a video released by Hollywood, FL police, a man is seen throwing a barrage of punches at an elderly man after he was told not to park in a reserved spot. Police say the man is in his 30s and was in a Ford Mustang. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In a video released by Hollywood, FL police, a man is seen throwing a barrage of punches at an elderly man after he was told not to park in a reserved spot. Police say the man is in his 30s and was in a Ford Mustang.

An elderly man told a visitor not to park in a reserved spot in front his Hollywood beach apartment building.

The driver didn’t like the request. He didn’t move the car.

Now, police are investigating the “vicious beating” of the elderly man, who police did not identify.

On Friday, Hollywood police released surveillance video of the May 25 incident — which happened in the 1700 block of South Surf Road — in hopes of identifying the attacker, believed to be in his 30s.





The video shows a slender man with dreadlocks walking up to the older man and throwing a punch at his face. The man tried to get away, but the younger man threw another punch, knocking him to the ground.





The attack continued, with the younger man throwing punch after punch, the video shows. He finally stopped and ran away.

The attacker was last seen in a red shirt and black shorts. He is believed to have been driving a red or burgundy Ford Mustang, with the first character of the tag being an “E.”

Police say he was with a woman, who can be seen in the video.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357 or 954-967-4411 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.